The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $7,703,690,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 30,994.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,473 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $382.73. 201,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,872. The stock has a market cap of $379.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $366.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.76.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

