Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $182.85 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. Request has a market cap of $182.85 million and approximately $29.19 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007297 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00025410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00015845 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,252.44 or 0.99989466 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012217 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.63 or 0.00148923 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.14777067 USD and is up 6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $5,025,873.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

