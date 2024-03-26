Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 29,457 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $17,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,777,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ares Management by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,383,000 after acquiring an additional 922,675 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,682,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,097,379,000 after acquiring an additional 771,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES stock remained flat at $133.79 during trading hours on Tuesday. 146,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,562. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.25.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 15,304 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $2,059,612.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 15,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $2,059,612.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 22,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $2,893,526.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,797 shares in the company, valued at $24,702,199.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 471,060 shares of company stock worth $62,975,619. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

