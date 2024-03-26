Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $235.00 at Evercore ISI

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $227.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.08.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.49. 171,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,977. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $1,635,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

