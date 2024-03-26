Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 1,085,364 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,085,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,648,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.16% of AGNC Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 250,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. 3,125,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,025,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 984.98 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,414.41%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.