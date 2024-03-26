Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 395,646 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,646 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.22% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $18,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,015,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth approximately $70,318,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,570,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 960,497 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WSC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.9 %

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 232,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.