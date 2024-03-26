The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $858,070,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,735,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,901,000 after purchasing an additional 988,829 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.85. 893,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.05, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

