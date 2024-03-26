Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $18.30 Million Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,238 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.20% of Autoliv worth $18,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Autoliv by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after buying an additional 945,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after buying an additional 854,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,961,000 after purchasing an additional 459,147 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,868.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $921,757. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALV

Autoliv Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Autoliv stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $121.90. 210,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.66 and a 52 week high of $124.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.