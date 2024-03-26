The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,638 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $276,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,105.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $276,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,342 shares of company stock worth $23,256,523 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.94. 833,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.51. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.56 and a 52-week high of $101.37.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.06.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

