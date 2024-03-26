Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $10.20 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,827 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Tenable worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 120,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.96 and a beta of 0.94. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,590,327.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,382.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $241,083.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,027,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,590,327.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,382.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,878 shares of company stock valued at $15,881,715. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

Read Our Latest Report on TENB

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.