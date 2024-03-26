Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Evercore ISI

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.47. 1,220,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $72.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.09.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

