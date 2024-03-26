Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,130 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $18,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after buying an additional 64,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,808,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 717.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 373,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after buying an additional 328,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.33. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

