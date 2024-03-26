Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.23% of Texas Roadhouse worth $19,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $153.26. 72,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,875. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.48. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $157.12.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 53.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.67.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,837. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

