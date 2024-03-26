Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Softbank Group CORP. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,884 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $333,657,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after buying an additional 2,071,489 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,360,003 shares of company stock worth $873,224,477. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $161.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.36. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

