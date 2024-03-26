Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $21.94 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,624 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after buying an additional 16,797,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,861,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,183,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,082,265. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.