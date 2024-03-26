Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

RTX stock opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.23.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

