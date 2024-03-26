Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 126,267 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,267 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $31,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Prudential Financial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.16. The stock had a trading volume of 206,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,298. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.74. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.22 and a twelve month high of $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

