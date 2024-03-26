Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $168.05

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $168.05 and last traded at $167.03, with a volume of 80674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.69.

Lennar Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.17 and a 200-day moving average of $136.09.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

