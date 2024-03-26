iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.06

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.06 and last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 3858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $824.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Spain ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWP. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

