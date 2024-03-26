Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.56

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.56 and last traded at $88.53, with a volume of 6288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.30.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $692.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.20 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 63.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 559.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 74,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 29,357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 291,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after acquiring an additional 212,341 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

