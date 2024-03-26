Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.97

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.97 and last traded at $39.77, with a volume of 84334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Tenaris Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Tenaris had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 65.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at $1,542,000. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

