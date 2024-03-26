Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.12

Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 8720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TPC

Tutor Perini Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 20,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $251,757.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 20,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $251,757.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,201 shares of company stock valued at $822,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 420,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 86,141 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 79.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,697,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after buying an additional 146,033 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 690.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 157,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 137,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.