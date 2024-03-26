Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.48

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.48 and last traded at $89.66, with a volume of 52733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAMT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.04.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Camtek by 574.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Camtek by 1,436.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Camtek by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Camtek by 431.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

