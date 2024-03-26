Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,701 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Celanese worth $24,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.72. 48,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,291. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $99.33 and a 1 year high of $169.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.74 and its 200 day moving average is $139.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CE

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.