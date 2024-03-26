Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.00

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 5176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 66.48% and a net margin of 68.89%. The business had revenue of $50.42 million during the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $1.0079 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 141.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,486.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,775 shares of company stock worth $448,648. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.