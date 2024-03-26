Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.92

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.92 and last traded at $67.78, with a volume of 937103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get Western Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Western Digital

Western Digital Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,579,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,020,431,000 after buying an additional 215,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Western Digital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $851,166,000 after buying an additional 1,931,325 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after purchasing an additional 870,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $266,449,000 after purchasing an additional 212,758 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Western Digital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,628,000 after acquiring an additional 443,903 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.