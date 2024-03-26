Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Shares Up 8.7%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.35 and last traded at C$9.16. 1,153,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,675,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEED. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.28 to C$4.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.20. The firm has a market cap of C$935.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

