Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Shares Up 8.7%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.35 and last traded at C$9.16. 1,153,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,675,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on WEED. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.28 to C$4.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEED
Canopy Growth Stock Performance
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canopy Growth
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- McCormick & Company Stock Isn’t Cheap, But It Is Undervalued
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Cheap for Long
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Arm Holdings Stock Elevating on AI, Cloud, Automotive Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.