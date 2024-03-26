Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Qualys were worth $18,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Qualys by 70.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Qualys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Qualys by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.23.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $388,648.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,344,997.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,027. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.76. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

