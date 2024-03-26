Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 123.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 491,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 270,777 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 410,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 219,670 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $711,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $35.13. 604,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.36. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $36.18.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

