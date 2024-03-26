Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys Shares of 56,690 CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,360,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.25% of CACI International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in CACI International by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,820,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in CACI International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CACI International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.33.

CACI International stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $375.91. 8,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $285.74 and a 1 year high of $382.43.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

