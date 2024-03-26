Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 11,550 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.61% of ESCO Technologies worth $18,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $102.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.98. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.77 and a 1 year high of $118.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.14.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Insider Transactions at ESCO Technologies

In other news, Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $90,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.