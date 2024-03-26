Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.29% of SouthState worth $18,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at about $836,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,247,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,925 shares of company stock worth $988,686. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of SouthState stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $80.98. The company had a trading volume of 31,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,813. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.74. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $87.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. Research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

