Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 736,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.37% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $18,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,803,000 after buying an additional 99,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

HOMB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.50 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

