Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 350 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 6.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 40.5% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of International Paper by 138.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 682,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,218,000 after buying an additional 396,427 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 17.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.16. 664,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,045,416. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $264,418. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

