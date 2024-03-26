PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,140 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.39% of PowerSchool worth $18,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after buying an additional 580,969 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $123,119.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $829,397.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,087,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,226,093.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $123,119.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,256. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PWSC traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $25.16.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Read Our Latest Report on PWSC

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.