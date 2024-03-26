Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 1,320 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.21% of Chemed worth $18,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 377.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total value of $1,704,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,529.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $643.83. 9,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,690. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $610.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

