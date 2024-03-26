Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $18.74 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,030 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.25% of KBR worth $18,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 5.3% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 35.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of KBR by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KBR. UBS Group decreased their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Up 0.5 %

KBR stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.40. 63,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

