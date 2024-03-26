Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,082 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $18,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,554 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,893 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $168,447,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $166,212,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.68. The stock had a trading volume of 63,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,863. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.41. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $216.32 and a 12-month high of $288.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

