Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Holdings Lifted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.28% of Encompass Health worth $18,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 66.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 36,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,837. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

