Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $208,000 in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. owned about 1.95% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSSX stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,629. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

