Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $208,000 in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. owned about 1.95% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BSSX stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,629. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- McCormick & Company Stock Isn’t Cheap, But It Is Undervalued
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Cheap for Long
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Arm Holdings Stock Elevating on AI, Cloud, Automotive Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.