Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.86. 3,456,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,997,984. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

