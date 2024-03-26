Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys 375 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ITT by 63.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in ITT by 81.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ITT stock traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $135.81. The stock had a trading volume of 23,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,857. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $75.82 and a one year high of $135.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

Get Our Latest Report on ITT

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.