Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Claros Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 96.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of NYSE:CMTG traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,548. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 25.03 and a quick ratio of 25.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $10.75 to $9.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 243.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

