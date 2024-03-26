Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2091 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Performance
TNABY stock remained flat at $9.12 on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile
