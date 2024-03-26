Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Increases Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5879 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

FITBI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,960. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $26.25.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

