First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
First Farmers Financial Stock Performance
First Farmers Financial stock remained flat at $68.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22. First Farmers Financial has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $90.00.
First Farmers Financial Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Farmers Financial
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- McCormick & Company Stock Isn’t Cheap, But It Is Undervalued
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Cheap for Long
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Arm Holdings Stock Elevating on AI, Cloud, Automotive Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.