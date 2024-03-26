CI Financial Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CIXXF)

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

CI Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CIXXF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.74. 5,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,300. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -636.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $525.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.16 million. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 40.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

