Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 1.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Tuesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $925.00 to $1,300.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer traded as high as $1,106.11 and last traded at $1,061.36. 2,900,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 11,113,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,042.79.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $865.23.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $792.10 and a 200 day moving average of $459.31.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

