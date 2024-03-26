Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 0.8% After Analyst Downgrade

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $268.00 to $257.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boeing traded as low as $188.30 and last traded at $189.89. Approximately 2,836,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 10,463,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.41.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.19.

Get Boeing alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.60, a PEG ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.60 and a 200-day moving average of $210.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.