Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Leggett & Platt traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 657446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LEG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $26,814,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after buying an additional 786,297 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,133,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 834,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after buying an additional 640,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.00%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

